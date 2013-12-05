 

Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' reboot of'Charlie's Angels

Associated Press
Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of Charlie's Angels.

Kristen Stewart at Twilight premiere Source: Bang Showbiz

Sony Pictures today says Stewart's fellow Angels will be played by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Banks is directing, producing, co-writing and starring as Bosley in the new incarnation of the Angels saga.

Banks says in a statement that Charlie's Angels is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman.

The statement says this film will introduce a new era of modern and global Angels.

Sony Pictures will release the new Charlie's Angels in North American theaters in September 2019.

Bang Showbiz
Demi Lovato's suspected overdose has been a "wake up call" for her, as sources say she's determined to fight for her sobriety once again.

The 25-year-old singer was rushed to hospital yesterday after allegedly suffering from a heroin overdose, and now that she is now awake and stable, she is said to be determined to get the help she needs to become sober again.

A source said: "Demi opened up to her friends and family that she was no longer sober, but was working on her ongoing addiction. However, Demi lost control. The overdose has been a wakeup call to Demi that she needs to get more serious about her sobriety and is telling friends and family she will do everything it takes to get back to the amazing place she was in before she slipped."

The Sorry Not Sorry singer had previously been sober for six years, but last month released a song entitled Sober, in which she revealed she had broken that sobriety.

But insiders claim her battle has been going on for much longer, as friends began to notice a change in her behaviour "months ago".

Demi Lovato performing at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California on Monday (NZT). Source: Getty

They added: "Demi has been honest with everyone about falling off the wagon with her song, Sober. However, it's been going on much longer than the recent release of the song. People close to Demi started to notice a shift in her personality months ago, and could tell she wasn't being the sober Demi they've known for six years."

Demi was reported to be awake following her ordeal late yesterday night, and is said to be feeling disappointed in herself for relapsing.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "Demi feels like she has let a lot of people down, including herself, but she's confident she won't let her addiction win, she will come out on top."

In Sober, Demi reveals she has broken her sobriety, and asks her loved ones for forgiveness.

She sings: "Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.

"To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."


The 25-year-old is in a stable condition after the suspected heroin overdose. Source: US ABC
