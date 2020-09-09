Kris Jenner teases Kardashians' new TV plans after final season

Kris Jenner has teased her family's new broadcasting deal as they "continue the journey".

Source: 1 NEWS

The 65-year-old matriarch is looking forward to the clan's move to Hulu once 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' ends this year after 20 seasons, and she described the switch as a "no brainer" with every series of the show already available on the streaming platform.

Appearing at the 'Disney Upfronts' presentation today, she said: "This is the next chapter.

"In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are.

"The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch."