TODAY |

Kris Jenner confirms grandson Psalm's name inspiration

Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
North America
Music
Television

Kris Jenner says the inspiration for her latest grandson Psalm's name was the Bible's Book of Psalms.

The 63-year-old has confirmed what many Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fans had speculated in that their fourth child's moniker, which also means "sacred song or hymn", was inspired by the Christian Old Testament.

She said: "The inspiration was the 'Book of Psalms' in the Bible."

Jenner also admitted the youngster has been "such a blessing" for the showbiz power couple, and described him as "perfect".

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added: "I think it's just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect."

Jenner's name inspiration confirmation comes after it was said the couple had "mutually" agreed on the moniker, and that rapper Kanye was "very involved" in the process, as a regular reader of 'Psalms', the third section of the Hebrew Bible.

A source said: "He and Kim do exactly what every couple does, where they each bring up names and the other one gives their feedback.

"It's very traditional that way.

"Kanye would never just choose a name that Kim doesn't like, or vice versa. The names are things that they mutually agree upon."

Psalm was born via surrogate just two weeks ago, and Kim and Kanye - who also have kids North, five, Saint, three, and 16-month-old Chicago - are said to be "bursting with happiness" over the new arrival.

A source recently said: "Kim and Kanye are bursting with happiness over Psalm. He's such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it's been an easy addition to the family...

"Kim and Kanye are both busy with their projects, but have slowed down a bit recently to spend quality time with Psalm.

"The kids instantly fell in love with him. North will always be the one in charge, but she loves her little brother."

Kris Jenner. Source: Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
North America
Music
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:29
Jeremy Wells with his unique perspective on the launch of Coalition New Zealand, the latest political party from the Destiny Church leaders.
Watch: Jeremy Wells gives his unique take on Brian and Hannah Tamaki's political party launch
2
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
Just what does Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern do all day?
3
The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
4
Truck drivers say new health and safety guidelines have made it more dangerous.
Truckies leaving job over poor pay, driver-facing cameras
5
Yaroslav Radashkevich had his right leg snap during the Eurasian powerlifting championships.
Russian weightlifter suffers horrific leg injury while attempting to squat 250kg
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:29
Jeremy Wells with his unique perspective on the launch of Coalition New Zealand, the latest political party from the Destiny Church leaders.

Watch: Jeremy Wells gives his unique take on Brian and Hannah Tamaki's political party launch
00:30
The director didn’t take kindly to a question about how much dialogue Margot Robbie was given in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Watch: Awkward pause as Quentin Tarantino shuts down reporter's claim of sexist writing in his new film
A file image of a courtroom.

US high school teacher sentenced to six years' jail after paying students to dismantle fireworks

Remains of last slave ship from Africa identified on Alabama coast