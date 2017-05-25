'I know I've got six kids, but I'm not sure about the ex-wives' - Chris Warner confused about his Shorty marriage history
Actor Michael Galvin just can't get enough of being on Shortland Street.
Source: Breakfast
It’s the most famous line in NZ TV history. And this was the moment, 25 years ago.
Source: Youtube/NZOnScreen
It was 1994 when Claire Chitham got her Shorty gig. Now, she is back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.
Source: Breakfast
