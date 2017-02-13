Kiwis pick up BAFTA awards for Hacksaw Ridge and Jungle Book

Kiwi editor John Gilbert has claimed a major gong at the 70th British Academy Film Awards for editing Hacksaw Ridge.

Gilbert's best editing award for his work on the Mel Gibson World War II epic is his first BAFTA prize after a previous nomination in 2002 for The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring.

He could also claim an Oscar on February 26 after being nominated in January for its best film editing category.

New Zealand company Weta Digital also shared in The Jungle Book's win for best visual effects after playing a role in bringing the Disney movie's animations to life.

La La Land was the big winner from the BAFTAs, picking up five gongs, including best film, director and leading actress for Emma Stone.