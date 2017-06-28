Kiwi Voice Australia contestant announces tour with Boy George as single hit No 2 on iTunes

New Zealand contestant Hoseah Partsch, who was knocked off The Voice Australia this week, has announced an upcoming tour with Boy George and the Culture Club.

He said he was "truly grateful and honoured" to be a part of the Australian tour.

"I honestly can't wait and I'm truly thankful for this opportunity and I'm ready sing more for Australia and wouldn't be any better to have my BOOOYYYY there," he said in a Facebook post.

His single 'Paperplanes' reached second spot on the Australian iTunes chart.

Hoseah Partsch had been a popular candidate for the top spot since stunning the judges in his first audition, singing Ariana Grande's Almost is Never Enough.