TODAY |

Kiwi teen filmmakers on their way to Toronto, in footsteps of Taika Waititi

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Movies
Māori Issues
Northland

A cinematic youngster named Bub has landed two 16-year-old Māori filmmakers an international debut in Canada, following in the footsteps of their idol Taika Waititi at last month’s Toronto Film Festival for Jojo Rabbit.

Co-directors Oriwa Hakaraia and Te Mahara Tamehana will be premiering their first-ever short film Bub at Toronto’s Imaginative Indigenous Film Festival. Bub tells the story of a young boy who finds himself alone at home after school after his nana goes missing.

Tamehana, from Kaitaia, said he hoped the story would show international audiences “how important whānau is”.

Hakaraia said Waititi was “definitely an idol” for them.

"He's paved the way," she said.

The pair crowdfunded over $6,000 to get them to Toronto.

Māori broadcaster Tainui Stephens said the film was an example of young people “getting out there and doing it.”

“It’s just a simple story that has layers to it,” he said.

"Their view of the world is very clear and there's some clarity in their vision we should pay attention to."

The film was shot in the Māoriland Hub, an arts space in Ōtaki on the Kāpiti Coast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s the cinematic baby of Oriwa Hakaraia of Otaki and Te Mahara Temahana of Taipa. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
Entertainment
Movies
Māori Issues
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:50
Free children's car seats, instead of tickets, handed out at Auckland police checkpoint
2
Eight years into Japan move, former All Black Isaac Ross 'not in a rush to get back home'
3
Kiwi pair invent life-saving buoy that alerts swimmers to location of rips
4
Silver Ferns great Casey Kopua reveals she was pregnant during victorious Netball World Cup campaign
5
Steve Hansen names full-strength side for All Blacks' World Cup quarter-final with Ireland
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:46

Taika Waititi recalls 'shame' of wearing Hitler costume for first time for Jojo Rabbit

More than 500 educators graduate programme aimed at strengthening te reo in classrooms

Shortland Street to be crowned a 'TV Legend' at awards gala

Two writers claim they deserve songwriting credit on singer Lizzo's Truth Hurts