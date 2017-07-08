Kiwi Te Reo metal band release new single – and it's taking off

Whangarei teen thrash metal band Alien Weaponry are fast making a name for themselves, with their new single racking up huge views online.

The video for Rū Ana Te Whenua (The Earth Trembles) has had nearly 500,000 views on Facebook since it was posted on June 30.

The pioneering young musicians have gained exposure for combining brutal thrash metal while singing in te reo Maori.

Made up of teenagers, lead singer/guitarist Lewis de Jong, 15, drummer Henry de Jong, 17, and bass player Ethan Trembath, 15, the group is set to take their unique talents on tour around the country to back up the release of the popular new single.

The band first hit the headlines in 2016 when they won the Smokefree Rockquest and Pacifica Beats competitions, receiving funding to help further their careers.