 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Kiwi superstar Lorde reconsidering Israeli gig amid online criticism

share

Source:

Associated Press

New Zealand singer Lorde says she's considering pulling out of a concert in Israel after a backlash from fans.

Pro-Palestine groups have begged Lorde not to play in Tel Aviv next year.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 21-year-old songstress responded to fans on Twitter after an open letter called for her to cancel her June show in Tel Aviv.

They argued it would show support for Israel's occupation of Palestine.

"Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too," Lorde tweeted.

Two fans in New Zealand - Justine Sachs, who is Jewish, and Palestinian Nadia Abu-Shanab - wrote the open letter on website The Spinoff.

"A performance in Israel sends the wrong message. Playing in Tel Aviv will be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government, even if you make no comment on the political situation," they wrote.

"Such an effect cannot be undone by even the best intention and the best music."

They quoted British songwriter Elvis Costello who previously cancelled an Israeli show in protest over the treatment of Palestinians.

Related

Middle East

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:12
1

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

2
Police car generic.

One dead after car hits tree in Hanmer Springs crash

00:19
3
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

00:18
4
He then swam to a nearby boat to be rescued.

Watch: US pilot has lucky escape after plane loses power and crashes into the water at Miami Beach


5
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air New Zealand to experiment with translation technology in global first

02:04
Teenica Harrex suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and serious leg and head injuries, and her family faces a bill of up to $200,000.

'A nightmare' - Kiwi woman suffers horrifying injuries in Bali scooter crash, faces $200,000 medical bill

Teenica Harrex's father said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up - "There's no price on life."


02:30
Mr Dennis, who is leaving the force, regrets the impact it has had on fellow officers, however.

'In my mind it was managed properly' - senior cop doesn't regret mock arrest of teen that landed him in court

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis is, however, retiring from the force next April.

00:39

Video: 'We can only do what's right for NZ' – Jacinda Ardern defends UN vote criticising Trump's Jerusalem stance

The UN backed a resolution rejecting America's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.


00:52

Watch: National's Nikki Kaye on how the death of a family member swayed her 'sympathy' for euthanasia into 'firm' support

The National MP was a public supporter of last week's historic End of Life Choice Bill.

01:39
1 NEWS’ weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest update.

A mixed bag of weather for Santa on Christmas Day

1 NEWS’ weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 