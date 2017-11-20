Kiwi singer Ladi6 'nearly died' from allergic reaction to bee sting on Waitangi Day

Kiwi singer Ladi6 says she nearly died yesterday, Waitangi Day, from a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting north of Auckland.

New Zealand musician Karoline Tamati, better known as Ladi6, at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

The 35-year-old singer has taken to social media to thank all those who she says saved her life, saying she's fine now.

"So crazy! I had a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting in Mathesons Bay up by Leigh yesterday at 7pm and nearly died, as my throat was closing and I was losing consciousness," Ladi6 wrote on Facebook.

She said she had to be flown to Auckland Hospital by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

"A combo of quick thinking from a combo of people who I love and love me, & complete strangers saved my life," she wrote.

Ladi6 thanked the Snells Beach ambulance service, Leigh Fire service and Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

She also thanked her husband and other family members "for holding me down".

"Literally I was swollen with itchy hives all over my body, my face & throat were swelling shut within minutes of a single bee sting from a regular honeybee..feeling extremely grateful, contemplative & alive!," the singer wrote.