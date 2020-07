Kiwi hit-maker Benee has made her musical debut on Ellen this morning.

The Aucklander performed her mega-hit Supalonely on the show today.

It marks Benne's second high-profile US performance after she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last month.

The song became a breakthrough hit in the US when it went viral on TikTok earlier this year.