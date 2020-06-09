Kiwi singer Benee praised by US talk show host Jimmy Fallon after appearing on his show

Kiwi pop sensation Benee has earnt high praise from US talk show host Jimmy Fallon after appearing on his show today.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon has been airing remotely, dubbed the 'At Home' edition.

Benee, also known as 20-year-old Aucklander Stella Bennett, was Fallon's musical guest. She performed her latest hit, Supalonely, a song which has gained traction around the world after going viral on social media app TikTok.

Fallon told his viewers how much he loves Benee's song and voice.

Following her whirlwind performance, 1 NEWS reached out to the singer's management for an interview today, but Benee wasn't available.

Benee shared a photo of her new puppy Tui on Instagram Source: Benee/Instagram

It turns out the star couldn't do the interview because she was out of town picking up a new puppy.