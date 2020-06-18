TODAY |

Kiwi singer Benee announces upcoming New Zealand tour

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi pop sensation Benee will be travelling around the country later this year, announcing a nationwide tour today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The breakout Kiwi pop sensation is heading around the country. Source: 1 NEWS

The Supalonely hitmaker's tour will kick off in Christchurch on October 2, followed by shows in Dunedin and Wellington on October 3 and 7 respectively before wrapping up in Auckland on October 17.

It comes after Benee appeared on The Tonight Show in the US, earning high praise from host Jimmy Fallon.

Read More
Kiwi singer Benee praised by US talk show host Jimmy Fallon after appearing on his show

As well as her international success, the 20-year-old singer - real name Stella Bennett - scooped four New Zealand Music Awards in 2019, including breakthrough artist.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm next Thursday and prices start from $54.90, excluding booking fees.

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police had to seek two young people who failed to return to Covid-19 isolation after funeral
2
Lucky punter $10.3 million richer after buying winning Lotto Powerball ticket
3
Captain Cook statue covered up in Rangitīkei town of Marton
4
Auckland gym closes after one of its members attends class days after contact with two women who tested positive for Covid-19
5
Ministry of Health confirms two new Covid-19 cases had contact with friends during drive
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Avatar film crew's border exemption granted after one week

Noel Gallagher to take driving lessons at 53

Beyoncé calls for charges to be brought against US police in Breonna Taylor's death

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead