Kiwi singer Benee announces upcoming New Zealand tour

Kiwi pop sensation Benee will be travelling around the country later this year, announcing a nationwide tour today.

The Supalonely hitmaker's tour will kick off in Christchurch on October 2, followed by shows in Dunedin and Wellington on October 3 and 7 respectively before wrapping up in Auckland on October 17.

It comes after Benee appeared on The Tonight Show in the US, earning high praise from host Jimmy Fallon.

As well as her international success, the 20-year-old singer - real name Stella Bennett - scooped four New Zealand Music Awards in 2019, including breakthrough artist.