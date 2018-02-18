 

Kiwi screenwriter Anthony McCarten up for a BAFTA for 'Darkest Hour'

New Zealand screenwriter Anthony McCarten is up for a BAFTA for writing Darkest Hour, a film about Winston Churchill.

Anthony McCarten is nominated in Monday's BAFTAs and for an Oscar for the film about Winston Churchill.
McCarten from Taranaki previously won an Oscar win for writing The Theory of Everything, a film based on the life of Stephen Hawking.

He decided to recreate three of Winston Churchill's greatest speeches in a four-week period when Britain came extremely close to signing a peace deal with Hitler.

Churchill's descendants approved of the idea and the film is now up for nine BAFTAs and six Oscars, including Best Picture. 

As well as his  BAFTA nod, McCarten is also nominated for an Oscar for his work on the film.

"It seems to have chimed with the mood of the moment in a way that I didn't anticipate. I wrote it before Brexit, before the age of Trump. But right now leadership seems to be an international preoccupation" McCarten said.

The 71st British Academy Film Awards are being held in London overnight.

