TODAY |

Kiwi rapper Savage sees 2005 hit climb US charts thanks to TikTok, awkward Trump dance

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi rapper Savage's hit song Swing has reached double platinum staus in the US, a decade and a half after its release, thanks to social media.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He joined Breakfast to discuss the momentous achievement. Source: Breakfast

The song, released in 2005, was given the mash-up treatment with Coldplay's Viva La Vida on video-sharing platform TikTok to create Viva La Swing. Users have repeatedly played the song while mimicking Donald Trump's awkward dance moves, recorded at one of the US president's recent rallies.  

Speaking today from Australia, the South Auckland rapper told TVNZ1's Breakfast that the double platinum status "is definitely something to try and keep up with".

"TikTok is the new platform for young kids and it's just kind of blown up over the Covid area, and to have the record kind of resurface - that's been amazing," he said.

The Freaks rapper, also known as Demetrius C. Savelio, started out as a member of hip-hop group the Deceptikonz, which was founded in Manurewa in 1996.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Auckland rapper saw first-hand the effect suicide can have when his niece took her own life.

The good news for Savage comes ahead of the release of a documentary on the pioneer label which signed the group, Dawn Raid Entertainment, directed by Oscar Kightley.

"We were coming fresh out of high school," he explained. "We formed Deceptikonz in the late '90s and we were only teenagers then - would have only been 18, 17 at the time - and once we saw that there was a local label in South Auckland, we kind of gravitated towards the label.

"As a young teenager in South Auckland, being part of a label was far fetched, you know what I mean?" Savage said.

"Being an established rapper in New Zealand wasn't mainstream - there wasn't many avenues for us. So when Dawn Raid came through, it was a pivotal time for them to kind of come through and reach out.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Demetrius Savelio – better known as Savage – is filming a music video at Wesley College, and talked to students. Source: 1 NEWS

"That all just kind of put everything into perspective to work with Dawn Raid and we just started to create history together - it was amazing."

Dawn Raid comes out in cinemas on January 21, 2021.

Entertainment
Auckland
Movies
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:47
Fox News host goes on bizarre rant about NZ, mocks accent and details ‘terrifying’ Covid ‘camps’
2
Breakfast host moved to tears after interview over Oranga Tamariki’s uplifts of Māori babies
3
Six new imported Covid-19 cases reported in NZ today, none in community
4
Philippine police chief killed by rooster in cockfight raid
5
NZ's 'unprecedented marine heatwave' from 2017 set to repeat this summer
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff expresses disappointment to Luna Rossa over America's Cup course scratching

Struggle street in Auckland CBD: 'It's been very, very hard'

Gang member who says he beat up R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to life in prison for 1999 murders

Kanye West mocks Friends as 'not funny' after Jennifer Aniston tells Americans not to vote for him