Kiwi production company wins big at New York Festivals

A New Zealand based film and television production company has won big across the board at the 2020 New York Festivals.

The cast of TVNZ drama The Bad Seed. Source: TVNZ

Two of the production company's nominations, which air on TVNZ channels, took out some of the biggest awards up for grabs.

Five-part drama series, The Bad Seed, which aired on TVNZ last year, took out the Silver Award in the 'Entertainment Program:Drama' section.

While TVNZ OnDemand comedy series, Education, won the Bronze World Award for 'Streaming Comedy.'

Two other series by South Pacific Pictures were also finalists for the Best Drama category, The Brokenwood Mysteries for Prime and Westside for Three.