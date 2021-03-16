Kiwi performer Nick Afoa set to reprise lead role in Lion King international tour's Auckland season

Auckland performer Nick Afoa is set to reprise his role as Simba in the Lion King's Auckland season.

The 35-year-old previously played the lead role in The Lion King stage show in Sydney in 2013, followed by London in 2016 until the Covid-19 pandemic closed the West End in early 2020.

"I'm over the moon to be reprising this incredibly special role in my home country," Afoa said today in a press release.

Nick Afoa as Simba in the Lion King international tour. Source: Supplied

"It's a tremendous honour to be a part of this amazing show, and I can’t wait to perform in front of my friends and whānau at Spark Arena."



The Lion King has played in over 100 cities in 20 countries, making it the most successful musical in theatre history.

The production holds the record as the fastest-selling musical theatre show in New Zealand.



Lion King on Tour will open for a limited season at Spark Arena on June 24.