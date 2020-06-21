TODAY |

Kiwi musician Aaron Tokona has died

The Kiwi singer and guitarist Aaron Tokona, best known for his work as the frontmon of 90s rock band Weta, has died. 

Messages flooded in through social media paying tribute to the talented musician, with reports suggesting he died from a heart attack. 

Described as a brilliant performer, Mr Tokona was a mainstay in the New Zealand music industry for years - from collaborations with some of the country's top musicians to his work as AHoriBuzz performing with bands including Cairo Knife Fight and Fly My Pretties.

Music industry executive Morgan Donoghue took to Twitter to share the news. 

"...my dear friend from school and one of the most talented musicians I know Aaron Tokona died of a heart attack today.

"I feel like I'm repeating myself but he was the sweetest guy and the most masterful guitarist." 

Partner of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford, also tweeted yesterday. 

"Processing this terrible news that the wild, crazy, fruity, explosion of a front man with a bottomless pit of talent Aaron Tokona has died suddenly." 

Weta, which had originated in Wellington in the mid 1990s before going on to reach significant success with a platinum album Geographica which included the hit song Calling on. 

The band also went on to be  a supporting act for the Foo Fighters, Everclear and Soundgarden before breaking up in 2001. 

