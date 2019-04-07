Kiwi music festival stalwart announced in Northern Bass lineup

The first lineup has been revealed for the popular New Year's Eve music festival Northern Bass.

Fat Freddy's Drop are arguably the biggest name among the first group of acts announced.

The Kiwi music festival stalwarts will be joined by fellow local acts Jess B, Melodownz, QUIX, Ladi6 and Montell2099.

US rapper Chali 2NA will take the stage with English DJ Krafty Kuts and electronic music duo Camo & Crooked will also be making the trip down under from Austria.