Kiwi music dominates the 2020 Official NZ Music Charts

For the first time in 16 years, the top album and top single spots have both gone to Kiwi acts. L.A.B. topped the singles chart with ‘In The Air’, and Six60 took out the album chart with their third self-titled album.

For the first time since 2004, when Brooke Fraser and Ben Lummis took out top album and top single respectively, Kiwi music has taken out both the top spots on the End of Year Official NZ Music Charts.

Summer circuit favourites L.A.B.’s topped the Singles Chart with their smash hit ‘In The Air’, followed by Canadian pop juggernaut The Weeknd for his song ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Roses’ by American rapper SAINt jHN.

It’s been a big year for L.A.B., who won two Tui at the Aotearoa Music Awards, including the coveted People’s Choice, and are scheduled to play their first stadium show this summer.

Top 10 singles of 2020

1. ‘In The Air’ - L.A.B.

2. ‘Blinding Lights’ - The Weeknd

3. ‘Roses’ - SAINt JHN

4. ‘Don’t Start now’ - Dua Lipa

5. ‘Dance Monkey’ - Tones And I

6. Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh685 x Jason Derulo

7. ‘Glitter’ - Benee

8. ‘Rockstar’ - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

9. ‘The Box’ - Roddy Ricch

10. ‘Watermelon Sugar’ - Harry Styles

In another local win, Six60 took out the 2020 top Album Chart with Six60 (3), followed by former One Direction star Harry Styles’ Fine Line. Six60 appear twice in the album chart, coming in at number six with the Six60 EP.

Top 10 albums of 2020

1. Six60 (3) - Six60

2. Fine Line - Harry Styles

3. Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent - Lewis Capaldi

4. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon - Pop Smoke

5. When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

6. Six60 EP - Six60

7. Folklore - Taylor Swift

8. L.A.B. III - L.A.B.

9. No. 6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran

10. Hollywood’s Bleeding - Post Malone

The last time a Kiwi album took the annual top spot was Sol3 Mio by Sol3 Mio in 2013. The last single by a Kiwi artist to top the charts was ‘You Got Me’ by J. Williams featuring Scribe in 2010.

The local charts

In the local singles chart, L.A.B.’s chart topping single is followed by Jawsh 685 with ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’, BENEE with ‘Glitter’, Drax Project ft Six60’s ‘Catching Feelings’ and ‘Long Gone’ by Six60.

Top 10 NZ singles of 2020

1. ‘In The Air’ - L.A.B.

2. ‘Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)’ - Jawsh685 x Jason Derulo

3. ‘Glitter’ - Bene

4. ‘Catching Feelings’ - Drax Project feat. Six60

5. ‘Long Gone’ - Six60

6. ‘Supalonely’ - Benee

7. ‘The Greatest’ - Six60

8. ‘Controller’ - L.A.B.

9. ‘Please Don’t Go’ - Six60

10. ‘Raining’ - Six60

The New Zealand top album list is also dominated by Six60 and L.A.B, with Six60 claiming four spots in the top five, and L.A.B. three in the top 10.

Top 10 NZ albums of 2020

1. Six60 (3) - Six60

2. Six60 EP - Six60

3. L.A.B. III - L.A.B.

4. Six60 (2) - Six60

5. Six60 (1) - Six60

6. Drax Project - Drax Project

7. L.A.B. - L.A.B.

8. Fire On Marzz - Benee

9. L.A.B. II - L.A.B.

10. Waiata Anthems - Various

“These results show an outstanding year for Kiwi music," says Recorded Music NZ chart compiler Paul Kennedy. “In a time where international acts can’t reach our shores, New Zealand has come out in full support of the local music industry.

“This year has been one of the toughest ever for Kiwi music, but the chart results show how music unites us all. L.A.B and Six60 are two bands that embrace Aotearoa’s unique culture, with Six60 recording and performing in te reo, and L.A.B claiming four Waiata Māori Music Awards in October.”