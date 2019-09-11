Kiwi legend Temuera Morrison channels England coach Eddie Jones in latest acting challenge

The film adaptation of the biggest ever Rugby World Cup upset premieres in Tokyo tonight, with a very Kiwi flavour.

The Brighton Miracle centres around Japan's famous 34-32 victory over South Africa in the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, with Kiwi actor Temuera Morrison taking the role of coach Eddie Jones.

The legendary actor told 1 NEWS about the process of portraying the firebrand Australian coach.

"I watched a lot of his interviews, I watched him a lot, just watched him over and over again, trying to get into his mind, a lot of footage," Morrison said.

"To show that he had that cheek, he had that tenacity, that tenaciousness, he wasn't afraid to get stuck into the other side."

"Every now and then I'd get the call from the continuity lady. 'You sound like a Māori there Tem, I think the Māori is coming out in you, try and get back to Australia'."

Jones, who now coaches England, gave his take on the idea of being portrayed on screen.

"I've never really thought about it, mate - he must be ugly bloke, aye," Jones told media.

"Wasn't he [in] Once Were Warriors? Probably shouldn't say that to him then."