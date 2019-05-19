TODAY |

Kiwi Game of Thrones superfan has her outfit sorted for today's fantasy finale

The global blockbuster series Game of Thrones ends today and the episode has fans in a frenzy.

Tens of millions are expected to watch and that's no different here in New Zealand.

One Kiwi fan, Nadine Bryant of Waikato, has organised a viewing party and has made outfits for her guests.

"The quality of the acting, the attention to detail, the locations - it's perfection for someone who loves fantasy shows," she says.

In the United States, 43 million viewers tune in for every episode and there are estimates 10 million of them will miss at least some of their work day to watch it.

Kiwi bosses suggest employers should be understanding.

"Employees, instead of saying, 'I've got a sick auntie', should put their hand up and say to them, "Hey listen, I want time out - I have to see this thing, I have to see it live'," says Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett.

But not everyone is happy with the way the final season has played out.

Already a million fans have signed a petition calling for a complete rewrite.

The fantasy is nearly over, but the legend will surely continue.


    Nadine Bryant of Waikato and her mates will be among tens of millions worldwide expected to watch Monday's finale.
