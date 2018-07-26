Kiwi film The Breaker Upperers enlist help from Russell Crowe for Celine Dion mission

Stars of the Kiwi film 'The Breaker Upperers' are on a mission to tempt singer Celine Dion to see their movie in Australia, and have generated help from actor Russell Crowe.
"Help us invite Celine Dion to see The Breaker Upperers during her Australian tour! Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek want to hang out & do karaoke with you! Let's make this happen, Celine," the film's Twitter page posted.
The pair also posted a video, with Sami saying, "We'll think you'll enjoy it, there's this bit in it where I do my bestest tribute to you".
"We could fly over, and just hand you jaffas or pour you a glass of wine," van Beek said.
Crowe, who has 2.71 million followers on Twitter, retweeted The Breaker Upperers' post, adding: "Hey Celine Dion, remember that time we met in the elevator at the Four Seasons in LA? Yeah. Me too. Anyway, please see below.
"The way Canadians are polite, New Zealanders are sincere. These girls have a lot of love for you. They made a movie. Would you see it?"
The Breaker Upperers is about two women running a business terminating other people's relationships.
It is directed and written by Sami and van Beek, with Taika Waititi the executive producer, and also starring James Rolleston.