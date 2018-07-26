 

Kiwi film The Breaker Upperers enlist help from Russell Crowe for Celine Dion mission

1 NEWS
Stars of the Kiwi film 'The Breaker Upperers' are on a mission to tempt singer Celine Dion to see their movie in Australia, and have generated help from actor Russell Crowe. 

Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek.
Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek. Source: Supplied

"Help us invite Celine Dion to see The Breaker Upperers during her Australian tour! Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek want to hang out & do karaoke with you! Let's make this happen, Celine," the film's Twitter page posted. 

The pair also posted a video, with Sami saying, "We'll think you'll enjoy it, there's this bit in it where I do my bestest tribute to you". 

"We could fly over, and just hand you jaffas or pour you a glass of wine," van Beek said. 

Crowe, who has 2.71 million followers on Twitter, retweeted The Breaker Upperers' post, adding: "Hey Celine Dion, remember that time we met in the elevator at the Four Seasons in LA? Yeah. Me too. Anyway, please see below.

"The way Canadians are polite, New Zealanders are sincere. These girls have a lot of love for you. They made a movie. Would you see it?"

The Breaker Upperers is about two women running a business terminating other people's relationships.

It is directed and written by Sami and van Beek, with Taika Waititi the executive producer, and also starring James Rolleston. 

Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson gets the inside word on the side-splitting comedy. Source: Seven Sharp
Demi Lovato's suspected overdose has been a "wake up call" for her, as sources say she's determined to fight for her sobriety once again.

The 25-year-old singer was rushed to hospital yesterday after allegedly suffering from a heroin overdose, and now that she is now awake and stable, she is said to be determined to get the help she needs to become sober again.

A source said: "Demi opened up to her friends and family that she was no longer sober, but was working on her ongoing addiction. However, Demi lost control. The overdose has been a wakeup call to Demi that she needs to get more serious about her sobriety and is telling friends and family she will do everything it takes to get back to the amazing place she was in before she slipped."

The Sorry Not Sorry singer had previously been sober for six years, but last month released a song entitled Sober, in which she revealed she had broken that sobriety.

But insiders claim her battle has been going on for much longer, as friends began to notice a change in her behaviour "months ago".

Demi Lovato performing at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California on Monday (NZT). Source: Getty

They added: "Demi has been honest with everyone about falling off the wagon with her song, Sober. However, it's been going on much longer than the recent release of the song. People close to Demi started to notice a shift in her personality months ago, and could tell she wasn't being the sober Demi they've known for six years."

Demi was reported to be awake following her ordeal late yesterday night, and is said to be feeling disappointed in herself for relapsing.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "Demi feels like she has let a lot of people down, including herself, but she's confident she won't let her addiction win, she will come out on top."

In Sober, Demi reveals she has broken her sobriety, and asks her loved ones for forgiveness.

She sings: "Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.

"To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."


The 25-year-old is in a stable condition after the suspected heroin overdose. Source: US ABC
The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will air in the first half of 2019, with HBO also aiming to start production on a prequel next year.

English actress Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen, 'the Mother of Dragons'.

HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, would not provide further details on the final season of the Emmy-winning medieval fantasy series at a Television Critics Association event.

Mr Bloys said HBO were looking for a director and cast for the yet-to-be-named prequel, which is set thousands of years before the events in Game of Thrones.

The series was created by British screenwriter Jane Goldman with author George RR Martin.

The network considered five scripts before settling on one that will chronicle the "the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," and uncover the secrets of the history of the families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros.

"The reason we did multiple scripts is out of five, we'd be lucky to get one we are very excited about," Bloys said.

The remaining scripts are either dead or still in the works. 

