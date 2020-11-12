Kiwi dancer back in NZ to share his experience working with J. Lo and Rihanna

Auckland dancer Lance Savali has toured around the world with some of music's biggest stars, including J. Lo and Rihanna.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He is back in New Zealand and set to share his experiences of the highs and lows of the entertainment world at the Phoenix Summit in Auckland tomorrow.

"I think what is important for me speaking at the Phoenix Summit is more so just sharing my knowledge with the youth and other creatives out there who are maybe potentially wondering how to do so where to go for certain things," Savali told 1 NEWS.

He's recently returned from America after featuring in Rihanna's Fenty Fashion show.