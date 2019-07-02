Kiwi costume designer Kate Hawley named in creative team behind Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series

TODAY |

The creative team behind big-budget Amazon's Lord of the Rings television series has been revealed - including Kiwi costume designer Kate Hawley.

Ms Hawley previously worked on Pacific Rim (2013), Suicide Squad (2016), Mortal Engines (2018) and Crimson Peak (2015).

Also joining the series are showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (Star Trek 4).

Film director J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is set to direct the first two episodes, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Writer/executive producers Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos) and Justin Doble (Stranger Things); production designer Rick Heinrichs (Star Wars: The Last Jedi); and visual effects supervisor Jason Smith (The Revenant) have also also named.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier this month expressed interest in having the series shot in New Zealand.

"We do want to be a venue for large scale productions like this," Ms Ardern said. "They generate jobs, they generate income for New Zealand.

"That is something we've made an active decision as a country to support. When people make the decision to come here, we do benefit from that."

"That is something we've made an active decision as a country to support," Jacinda Ardern said.

The television series, expected to run for several seasons with a $250 million rights deal with the Tolkien estate, will be set in Middle Earth prior the events of the Lord of the Rings.

Casting for the fantasy series is currently underway, with filming to begin in 2020.

“Godfather” of Aotearoa film production John Barnett gives his thoughts. Source: Seven Sharp
