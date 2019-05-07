TODAY |

Kiwi comedy stars come together for TVNZ OnDemand series Educators

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Television
Internet

For most adults, going back to school sounds like a terrible, horror-inducing concept, but when the combined comedy genius of Jesse Griffin, Jackie van Beek and Jonny Brugh is involved, it's the best idea you'll have all year.

Created by Griffin, van Beek and Brugh, Educators is TVNZ's new, local comedy series with a difference.

It's an unscripted series set behind the scenes of an ordinary Kiwi secondary school, following the hopelessly inept people in charge of educating the next generation.

From a guidance counsellor who likes to squash students' dreams to a woodwork teacher who is on the prowl for single mothers, these educators have absolutely no idea what they’re doing.

They have no grasp of the curriculum, no knowledge of how to follow a timetable, and no idea how to complete the homework they set.

They’re just trying to survive the day until the bell rings…

Relying on improvisation and quick thinking, the cast includes some of New Zealand’s best-known and successful comedians.

The show’s co-creators van Beek (The Breaker Upperers) and Brugh (What We Do in the Shadows) take the lead as lovable but incompetent principal Jarred Needham and completely inappropriate school counsellor Robyn Duffy.

They are joined by Cohen Holloway (Fresh Eggs), Kura Forrester (The Adventures of Suzy Boon), Rick Donald (800 Words), Tom Sainsbury (Stake Out), Madeleine Sami (The Bad Seed), Hayley Sproull (The Great Kiwi Bake Off) and more.

The first two episodes of Educators premiere today at 12pm, exclusively on TVNZ OnDemand.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    One of the show’s creative geniuses Jackie van Beek talks with Seven Sharp. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    Entertainment
    Television
    Internet
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:19
    National voted against the suspension but the Government had the numbers.
    National MP Nick Smith suspended from the House for 'grossly disorderly conduct'
    2
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    3
    Prince William welcomed his brother Prince Harry to the new club of parenting.
    Prince William, Kate 'absolutely thrilled' over birth of nephew
    4
    Fonterra changes milk tanker schedule for biggest fan, Waikato man with incredibly rare syndrome
    5
    New Zealand cash, money or currency. Notes and coins
    Banks start cutting mortgage rates after OCR lowered for first time in over two years
    MORE FROM
    Entertainment
    MORE
    Louis Tomlinson.

    Louis Tomlinson says One Direction will get back together

    Kylie Minogue says breast cancer ruined her chances of having children
    Luke Perry arriving to The CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 at the London Hotel/ New York City Center in New York, New York, USA.

    Luke Perry buried in eco-friendly mushroom suit
    Bill Wyman and Mandy Smith

    Former Rolling Stones star regrets marrying Mandy Smith when she was a teen