Kiwi comedy stars come together for TVNZ OnDemand series Educators

For most adults, going back to school sounds like a terrible, horror-inducing concept, but when the combined comedy genius of Jesse Griffin, Jackie van Beek and Jonny Brugh is involved, it's the best idea you'll have all year.

Created by Griffin, van Beek and Brugh, Educators is TVNZ's new, local comedy series with a difference.

It's an unscripted series set behind the scenes of an ordinary Kiwi secondary school, following the hopelessly inept people in charge of educating the next generation.

From a guidance counsellor who likes to squash students' dreams to a woodwork teacher who is on the prowl for single mothers, these educators have absolutely no idea what they’re doing.

They have no grasp of the curriculum, no knowledge of how to follow a timetable, and no idea how to complete the homework they set.

They’re just trying to survive the day until the bell rings…

Relying on improvisation and quick thinking, the cast includes some of New Zealand’s best-known and successful comedians.

The show’s co-creators van Beek (The Breaker Upperers) and Brugh (What We Do in the Shadows) take the lead as lovable but incompetent principal Jarred Needham and completely inappropriate school counsellor Robyn Duffy.