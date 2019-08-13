Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo to star in six-part sitcom that'll air in US and UK

Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo is to write and star in a new six part BBC comedy.

Matafeo won the Billy T Award in 2013 for The Rose Matafeo Variety Hour and won the 2018 Edinburgh Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

She has also starred in Funny Girls and the upcoming Taika Waititi produced comedy flim Baby Done.

Starstruck will be produced by Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Avalon Television and will air in both the UK and the US via HBO.

The comedy follows a 20-something Rose (played by Matafeo) and her trials and tribulations of living in London.

"The BBC have been so supportive of this project from the get-go and to be able to get this show in front of American audiences at the same time via HBO Max is truly exciting,” Matafeo told the BBC.

"Rose is an exceptional talent and we are delighted with the incredibly important immediate support from the BBC and very pleased we are partnering with HBO Max on this exciting show," said Avalon MD and executive producer Jon Thoday.