Comedian Leigh Hart was putting the finishing touches to his new series of the Late Night Big Breakfast when the coronavirus lockdown shut down production.

So he grabbed the family, headed to his cottage in Mangawhai and cooked up a plan to keep us entertained.

Beginning this weekend on TVNZ’s Duke channel is Leigh Hart's Big Isolation Lockdown.

He says he wants to "connect the country" as it locks down over the Covid-19 crisis.