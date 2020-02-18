TODAY |

Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel takes on catwalk at London Fashion Week

Source:  1 NEWS

After choreographing moves for Jennifer Lopez at the NFL Super Bowl earlier this month, Kiwi dancing queen Parris Goebel has scored another unique accomplishment - sharing the catwalk with modelling royalty Naomi Campbell at London Fashion Week.



The show was for American designer Tommy Hilfiger. Source: 1 NEWS

The show was for American designer Tommy Hilfiger in collaboration with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Parris was all sass and style as she sashayed down the runway in a sheer top during her first-ever catwalk show.

The New Zealander recently revealed she'd signed to international modelling agency LMG Models.

Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music
