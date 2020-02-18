Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel takes on catwalk at London Fashion Week

After choreographing moves for Jennifer Lopez at the NFL Super Bowl earlier this month, Kiwi dancing queen Parris Goebel has scored another unique accomplishment - sharing the catwalk with modelling royalty Naomi Campbell at London Fashion Week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The show was for American designer Tommy Hilfiger in collaboration with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Parris was all sass and style as she sashayed down the runway in a sheer top during her first-ever catwalk show.