Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel says she cried her eyes out today upon learning of Emmy nod

Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel says she "cried my eyes out" when she woke to news of her Emmy Award nomination.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Woke up to the best news," she announced on Facebook.

Ms Goebel has been nominated for an Emmy for her choreography on the Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show.

"I definitely just cried my eyes out. Thank you to the incredible dancers and team that help me bring this to life and thank you Rih for giving my an opportunity to create with no limits. Thank you," she wrote, tagging singing superstar Rihanna who owns the brand.

Goebel has worked on choreography with some of the biggest names in music, including Justin Bieber and Sam Smith.

She joins fellow New Zealander Taika Waititi in being nominated for an Emmy today.

Waititi has been nominated for an Emmy for his outstanding character voiceover performance.

The award nomination is for his role as IG-11 in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.