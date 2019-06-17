TODAY |

Kiwi celebrities offer personalised online 'shout outs' - for a price

The internet is a weird and wonderful place where you can buy anything you want, including a birthday shout out or even a congratulations message from your favourite celebrity.

Cameo is a website where you can get personalised messages from people like Caitlyn Jenner, Snoop Dogg and even Stormy Daniels.

Now, a few Kiwi celebrities have also joined in, with price tags that are a lot more affordable than the nearly $800 the likes of Snoop Dogg charge for their personal messages.

For example, Kiwi actor Manu Bennett charges around $70 per shout out and former Chiefs hardman Liam Messam charges a modest $30.

All Black Ardie Savea has even got in on the action, meaning a present for that special someone could be a star-studded one this year.

Check out more of the celebs on offer in the Seven Sharp segment above.

    The service also features international celebs like Snoop Dogg and Caitlyn Jenner. Source: Seven Sharp
