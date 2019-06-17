Kiwi celebrities offer personalised online 'shout outs' - for a price

The internet is a weird and wonderful place where you can buy anything you want, including a birthday shout out or even a congratulations message from your favourite celebrity.

Cameo is a website where you can get personalised messages from people like Caitlyn Jenner, Snoop Dogg and even Stormy Daniels.

Now, a few Kiwi celebrities have also joined in, with price tags that are a lot more affordable than the nearly $800 the likes of Snoop Dogg charge for their personal messages.

For example, Kiwi actor Manu Bennett charges around $70 per shout out and former Chiefs hardman Liam Messam charges a modest $30.

All Black Ardie Savea has even got in on the action, meaning a present for that special someone could be a star-studded one this year.