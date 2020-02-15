Kiwi breakout singer, Robinson, launches new music

This Nelson-born singer has got ‘Nothing to Regret’ and a whole lot to look forward to.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Anna Robinson, who is better known as her last name, stormed the Kiwi music charts in 2018 with a tune that's now hit 90 million streams on Spotify.

She was thrust into the spotlight, a big deal for the girl who used to hide from it.

"I used to get really, really nervous, to the point where I would be like 'I can't do it'," she told 1 NEWS.

Her journey began after she finished high school, back when she was just Anna from Nelson.

"I was always very ambitious that I was going to be a singer and I was going to write songs and that was going to be my life."

She's in good company too, coming from the same school as Broods' Georgia and Caleb Nott.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Honestly there's something in the water down there, I don't know what it is but it’s insane," she says.

Robinson says her hometown is becoming a popular birthplace for talent.

Yesterday, she released her debut EP ‘Watching You’, all about unrequited love.