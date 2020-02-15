TODAY |

Kiwi breakout singer, Robinson, launches new music

Jordyn Rudd, 1 NEWS Tonight Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

This Nelson-born singer has got ‘Nothing to Regret’ and a whole lot to look forward to.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Anna Robinson, better known for her surname, released her debut EP ‘Watching You’, all about unrequited love. Source: 1 NEWS

Anna Robinson, who is better known as her last name, stormed the Kiwi music charts in 2018 with a tune that's now hit 90 million streams on Spotify.

She was thrust into the spotlight, a big deal for the girl who used to hide from it.

"I used to get really, really nervous, to the point where I would be like 'I can't do it'," she told 1 NEWS.

Her journey began after she finished high school, back when she was just Anna from Nelson.

"I was always very ambitious that I was going to be a singer and I was going to write songs and that was going to be my life."

She's in good company too, coming from the same school as Broods' Georgia and Caleb Nott.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Her songs have been streamed over 90 million times. Source: Seven Sharp

"Honestly there's something in the water down there, I don't know what it is but it’s insane," she says.

Robinson says her hometown is becoming a popular birthplace for talent.

Yesterday, she released her debut EP ‘Watching You’, all about unrequited love.

Fans will be able to catch her headline gigs in New Zealand and Australia next month.

Entertainment
Music
Nelson
Jordyn Rudd
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:08
Unique new outdoor school in Taranaki attracting students from around the world
2
Concerns over secret search for giants' bones near Huntly
3
Watch: Steven Adams celebrates half-court three-point buzzer beater with shoulder shimmy
4
Body of missing British tramper found 900m downstream of boots, police say
5
Crusaders beat the Blues in bruising encounter at Eden Park
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Prosecutor may investigate claims James Brown was killed by another person

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus gets new tattoo and fright visiting Wellington

Pascall brings back discontinued Snifters treat, but with a new twist

Review: The Bachelorette episodes 10 and 11 - Stripper gets his kit off at cocktail party