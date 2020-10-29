Kiwi bands fill the void of international acts as concert line ups abound

As summer approaches and New Zealand continues to keep Covid-19 at bay, Kiwi music artists and fans are ready to see their favourite bands live.

Without international acts to headline major festivals, New Zealand bands have stepped up to the plate to fill the void.

Among them, Fat Freddy's Drop, who had to cancel their European tour this year, entertained a packed Michael Fowler last month.

"Its basically like a club! it was just jumping the whole room," says keyboard player, Iain Gordon.

Also jumping for joy, local music promoters who've had a horror year.

"The appetite for sales has been enormous, we are really blessed that the one thing that we can't control which is people's desire to go out has stayed red hot," says Mark Kneebone, of Live Nation.

One of the hottest acts in town, Benee, snapped up New Zealand's Silver Scroll awards last night for her hit track Glitter, fresh from a sold-out nationwide tour.

"The happiest moment I've had this year was performing my last tour in New Zealand, I didn't expect that that would happen or that it would be this soon that we would be able to play again," she told 1 NEWS.

Coming home: Crowded House to perform at 10 New Zealand cities next year

In-demand globally, she's staying here to headline Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne.

Crowd-pleaser Six60 are also set to take to the road around the country next year.

And lockdown has given Crowded House time to dream up new tracks, as it brings a 10-show tour next year.

The iconic rock band behind hits Don't Dream It's Over and Better Be Home Soon will perform in the country as part of their To The Island Tour, Live Nation announced today.