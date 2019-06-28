Kiwi band Thomas Brothers release new video after debuting at number 13 on the NZ charts

The Thomas Brothers return with their first song in two years with Sorry, which debuted on the Hot NZ Singles chart last week, landing at number 13.

They have also just released a video, featuring Power Rangers' James Davies and Cirque de Soleil performer Rosita Hendry.

"It's about a young man, Brodie who is trapped in the depths of alcohol addiction," said singer Samuel Thomas.

"With the realisation that it's destroying his relationships, including with his long-term partner, he takes a last stand, attempting to climb the path to freedom."

The Thomas Brothers released their debut self-titled album in 2016 and for them the visual representation of songs is equally as important as their passion for music.