Kiwi band Six60 to help budding artists - 'We'll pick one person to come and sing a song with us'

After a decade thriving in the Kiwi music industry, Dunedin rockers Six60 are offering a helping hand to another budding artist to perform live on stage with them.

NZ musicians are being asked to send footage of them singing a Six60 song, the best one will record with the band.
Teaming up with ASB bank, the Six60 are asking fans to send in footage of themselves singing their favourite song of theirs.

The best rendition, judged by the band themselves, will get to jam and perform live on stage with Six60 in Christchurch March 2018.

Announcing the competition on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, members Matiu Walters and Chris Mac, said they hope the opportunity will inspire young musicians out there. 

To enter you need to be aged between 17-25 and have an ASB account. 

If you happen to be the chosen performer you'll also grab a $2000 deposit, in addition to the stage time.  

