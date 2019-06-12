Kiwi artists raise over $300k for The Salvation Army, with more expected

A couple of months ago a very special project was launched by Kiwi artists hoping to raise money for The Salvation Army.

The Offering is an album of gospel hymns sung by the artists of today, as well as a number of artworks created on canvas.

All the artists took part at no charge to maximise the money raised.

So far, $327,465 has been raised from the sale of 12 art works.

It's a figure that is sure to rise when the money from album sales is tallied up.