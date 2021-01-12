Kiwi Antony Starr wins big in first Critics' Choice Super Awards

New Zealand's Antony Starr has tasted success as awards season officially kicked off with a new awards ceremony.

The Critics' Choice Association, which has presented the Critics’ Choice Awards since 1995, held its first Critics’ Choice Super Awards yesterday, designed to "recognise the brilliance, creativity, and artistic excellence showcased in genres that, for far too long, have been overlooked by other award shows," chief executive Joey Berlin said.

Outrageous Fortune’s Antony Starr took home two awards for his work in Amazon’s The Boys.

The show won four awards, the most for any film or TV show.

“What a great start to 2021 after 2020,” Starr said in his virtual acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Superhero series.

Other big winners were Chadwick Boseman’s film Da 5 Bloods, which won Best Action Movie and Hulu’s Palm Springs which was awarded best Science Fiction/Fantasy movie.