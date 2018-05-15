 

Kiwi actress delights makers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle movie with her Princess Diana likeness

The New Zealand actress who played Princess Diana in a TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story delighted the filmmakers with her likeness to the late Royal.

Bonnie Soper told TVNZ1’s Breakfast says the drama of the soon to be wed pair’s relationship will surprise viewers.
Bonnie Soper starred in Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, which just screened in the US and UK.

Soper said the movie's casting team were excited by how closely she resembled the beloved late princess when she walked in to audition.

"They definitely were like 'oh wow, you're so much like Diana,'" she said.

"I made a point of being in character as I walked into the room and then afterwards they were just like 'wow, we thought it was going it be so hard to find someone like Diana.'"

"I definitely felt confident when I was in the room and they were so excited."

She was happy that her casting to portray Diana went under the radar until shooting had completed.

"To tell you the truth I didn't think anyone was even going to notice, I got the role and I thought 'oh my goodness' this is an amazing opportunity," she said.

"I didn't think of anything to much of that and it wasn't until after I'd filmed it that I started getting a lot of attention which I'm glad happened afterwards so I could just focus on doing my best."

The 34-year-old, who played Morgan Brathwaite on Shortland Street, said the romance and drama of the royal romance would surprise viewers.

"I think a lot of it is going to be surprising, you know, there are things when I was reading the script that I just didn’t know and I was so caught up in the romance of it and then the drama of it and I came to adore, at least in this portrayal, Harry and Meghan," she said.

