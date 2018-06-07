Kiwi actor lands major role in Disney's live action film Mulan

A Kiwi actor has landed a big role in the live action remake of Disney's animated movie Mulan.

Yoson An. Source: Auckland Actors

Yoson An, 26, will play Chen Honghui, Mulan's love interest, in the film that is helmed by Kiwi director Niki Caro.

The original animated film was released in 1998 and is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. The story centres around a female who pretends to be a man so she can take the place of her elderly father in battle.

An is of Chinese descent, and Disney has promised to cast primarily Chinese actors in the film.

An will be keeping good company during filming with big name stars Jet Li and Donnie Yen also appearing in the movie.

The Kiwi actor's credits also include the HBO Asia series Grace, upcoming shark thriller The Meg, and Universal's Mortal Engines.