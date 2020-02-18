Kiwi actor KJ Apa shows off his butt in saucey birthday message to Ellen

Kiwi KJ Apa decided the best way to honour talk show host Ellen DeGeneres's birthday was to whip off his kit and film his birthday message in his birthday suit.

The cheeky video message was revealed during an interview with Apa on Ellen, which aired today.

"Immediately after I did that, I knew I had the best video of all of them," he joked, which DeGeneres immediately agreed to.

"You did. You did," she said.

The Riverdale star is used to stripping off during his show, and DeGeneres displayed a highlight reel of some of his shirtless moments during the interview.

But when it comes to the saucey birthday message, Apa says inspiration struck while he was video-calling a friend.

"In my mind, I didn't want to just do a normal video," he says.

"I remember being outside on my balcony, naked. I was Facetiming my friend and I saw my reflection, and I saw my ass, and I thought, 'Perfect. Ellen. I should do this for Ellen.' And that's how it came about.

"I need to tan my ass I think, I have a really white ass!"

During the interview, DeGeneres also pointed out his New Zealand accent - hidden by a fake American accent in Riverdale.

"It can be a shock to people sometimes. A lot of people think I'm from Australia. Two very different places, very different," Apa says.

Apa readily admitted he liked New Zealand more than Australia, calling it the "most beautiful place on Earth".

"And nothing can kill you there," he adds.

DeGeneres quickly warned him to "settle down" because her wife, Portia de Rossi, is from Australia.

"I will fight you on this," she threatened in the interview.

Despite the disagreement, DeGeneres was able to have the last laugh.

A man dressed as Archie, Apa's character on Riverdale, leaped out of the table between the two celebrities without any warning, leading Apa to jump out of his seat in fright and run around the stage swearing.