Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis cast in lead role of upcoming Avatar movies

Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis has landed a dream role by being cast as a leading character in all four of the planned Avatar sequels, according to a report.

Screen shot from Avatar. Source: 1 NEWS

Avatar producer Jon Landau told NZ Herald that they are "really excited," to have Curtis on board.

"Not only is Cliff a great actor, but he is a great person too," said Landau.

Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis has landed a once in a lifetime role in the new Avatar sequels. Source: Getty

Curtis will star as Tonowari, the leader of an alien race called the Metkayina, or the reef people clan.

The James Cameron helmed productions will start shooting at Wellington's Stone Street Studios next year.