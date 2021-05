Riverdale actor KJ Apa is expecting his first child.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry. Source: Instagram / KJ Apa

The New Zealand actor, who plays Archie on the hit show, took to Instagram to share his baby news.

The photo shows the 23-year-old with his heavily-pregnant partner, French model Clara Berry.

Photos of Berry showing off her baby bump were also posted to her Instagram page.



"She's pregnant btw," Apa wrote on the post.