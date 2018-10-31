Kiss cancels only New Zealand show on world tour

Rock band Kiss have cancelled their only New Zealand show due to a band member contracting influenza.
The legendary rockers were due to leave the US tomorrow to kick their End Of The Road tour off this Saturday in Perth, before playing a show at Auckland's Spark Arena on December 3.
But due to a bad case of influenza, doctors have told one of the band's lead singers, Paul Stanley, he needs to rest for the next few days and not to undertake the long trip from Los Angeles to Perth.
As a result the Australian leg has had to be re-jigged, and the Perth show is now on December 3 which was Auckland's original date.
Organisers said Auckland's concert will be re-planned for a later stage of the tour.
Everyone who bought tickets to the Spark Arena concert will get a refund.