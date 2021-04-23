Kings of Leon to play in New Zealand for first time in over a decade

US rock band Kings of Leon have announced they’re coming to New Zealand.
The three-time Grammy award winners will perform one show only at Auckland’s Spark Arena in March next year.
Drummer Nathan Followill says after being shut indoors for a year in the US due to the pandemic, the band can’t wait to pay Auckland a visit.
"I’m just thrilled to get back out there and do that beautiful dance between the crowd and the band," he said.
It’s been almost 13 years since the band last toured in New Zealand.