Kings of Leon to play in New Zealand for first time in over a decade

US rock band Kings of Leon have announced they’re coming to New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The three-time Grammy award winners will perform one show only at Auckland’s Spark Arena in March next year.

Drummer Nathan Followill says after being shut indoors for a year in the US due to the pandemic, the band can’t wait to pay Auckland a visit.

"I’m just thrilled to get back out there and do that beautiful dance between the crowd and the band," he said.