Kim Kardashian's late father Robert delivers birthday message to her from beyond the grave

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Kim Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West gifted her a hologram of her late father for her 40th birthday.

Kanye West gifted his wife a “hologram from heaven” to celebrate her 40th birthday. Source: Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lost her dad, Robert Kardashian, in 2003 when he lost his battle with cancer, but his likeness was recreated in the form of a lifelike hologram as part of a special gift from her husband, Kanye, to mark the star’s milestone birthday.

Posting clips of the hologram on social media, Kim wrote: "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime (sic)”

The hologram featured Robert wishing his daughter a happy birthday, and saw the late lawyer insist he is always watching over Kim and her family.

Part of the hologram’s message said: “Happy Birthday, Kimberly. You are 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl. I look over you and your sisters and brother and the kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I am around like when you hear someone make a big peefee or when you make a big peefee.”

Robert’s hologram also expressed how “proud” he would have been at Kim’s desire to follow in his footsteps and pursue a law career, before he heaped praise on her husband.

He added: “You married the most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West.”

The sweet gift comes as Kim jetted off to a private island with 40 of her friends and family to celebrate her birthday.

