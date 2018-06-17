Kim Kardashian West won't rule out future in politics

 

Kim Kardashian West wouldn't rule out a future in politics, after she helped free Alice Johnson from her unfair prison sentence.

The 37-year-old reality star recently met with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform after she spent months working with her legal team in a bid to get Alice Johnson - who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges - parole after she stumbled across her heartbreaking story online less than a year ago.

And after her meeting with the president was successful and Alice was released from Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama, she has said she would "never say never" when it comes to considering her own career in politics.

When asked if she would ever run for office, Kim said: "I guess never say never. But that's not going to be like, 'Kim's running.' That's not where I am."

Although she isn't rushing for a career change right now, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took great pride in her work helping Alice, and has urged for more people with a platform to do the same.

Speaking during an interview for CNN, Kim added: "I honestly saw that if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to want to do the same thing."

"If more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done."

The news comes after the brunette beauty - who has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, four months, with her husband Kanye West - also admitted she would "love" to become an attorney, after her own lawyers told her she would be great at the profession.

She said: "All of my attorneys at home always joke, like, 'You've gotta just come be in the office.' If I didn't have to go for so much school, I would truly love to be an attorney [and] practice all the time. Everyone who knows me knows that I'm so passionate about it."

