Kim Kardashian West speaks about relationship with Kanye after filing for divorce

Kim Kardashian West will always be Kanye West's "biggest fan".

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and North. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from the Stronger rapper - with whom she has children North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm - in February but she insisted they still have an "amazing" relationship for the sake of their kids and will also consider him to be part of her "family".

Speaking to Andy Cohen on E!'s 'The Final Curtain: Part 1' special, she said: “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship. And I respect him so much.

“You know that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time. So I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. He will always be family.”

The 40-year-old beauty insisted she "gave it [her] all" to make her marriage work but her and Kanye's "general difference of opinions" meant they couldn't reconcile their differences.

Asked why their marriage didn't work, she said: “I honestly don’t even think that I would say it here on TV.

“But it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And, like in no way would I want someone to think that I didn’t give it my all or not really try. We have four kids.”

Elsewhere on the show, Kim admitted she handled the end of her 72-day 2011 marriage to Kris Humphries "the wrong way" because she didn't know how to handle things properly.

She said: “I was so nervous to break up with someone. I handled it totally the wrong way.

"I fully broke up with him in the worst way and I couldn’t — I just didn’t know how to deal. I learned so much from it.

“I handled it totally the wrong way. I tried to [apologise]. I tried calling him for months.”

And Kim - who was also previously married to Damon Thomas - wishes she'd gone along with Kris' request to have their marriage annulled.

She added: “He’s very faith-based, and so, I’m sure he would have loved to not have marriage on his record.