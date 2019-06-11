TODAY |

Kim Kardashian West shares picture of new son Psalm

Kim Kardashian West has shared a close up image of her son Psalm West, almost one month after he was born via surrogate mother.

The 38-year-old reality star welcomed Psalm - her fourth child with husband Kanye West - into the world when he was born via surrogate mother almost one month ago, and she's now posted a picture of the tot on social media.

Alongside the image - which showed Psalm sleeping - she simply wrote: "Psalm Ye."

The adorable post comes after it was claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 16 months - spends over US$1 million a year on childcare for her brood.

A source said: "Right now, what's costing them the highest by far though are the nannies. They have teams of staff on call 24/7, and when they're away they take a nanny with them to help out if they're too busy.

"Plus there's the army of assistants, along with personal trainers, chefs and stylists. It costs them anything from US$50-100k in monthly bills."

But despite the high costs, friends say Kim and Kanye, 42, are said to be very "hands on" parents.


Baby Psalm. Source: Instagram
