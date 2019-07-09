Kim Kardashian West renames shapewear line amid outcry over cultural appropriation

Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line Kimono is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear.

The reality star, makeup mogul and law student said on Instagram that she changed the name after much "thought and consideration."

The name Kimono, the same word for an ancient Japanese style of dressing, surfaced in June after Kardashian West attempted to trademark it.