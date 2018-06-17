Kim Kardashian West fails law exam for second time - 'I'm totally bummed'

Kim Kardashian West failed her second attempt at the baby bar exam.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Source: Bang Showbiz

The 40-year-old reality star has been following in her late father Robert Kardashian's footsteps by trying to be a lawyer, but she’s hit another hurdle in her studies as she has revealed she’s failed the baby bar exam for a second time.

Kim originally sat the exam – which she needs to pass before she can take the regular bar exam, which will then allow her to get her licence to practice law – last year and revealed during a previous episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ that she had failed, with a score of 474.

And on yesterday's episode of the E! reality series Kim – who needs at least 560 to pass – revealed she had failed again, this time scoring 463.

Before the results came through, she told the cameras: “I’m so excited, today is the day I get the results of the baby bar. I failed the first time I took the test, so I’m just so anxious waiting for these results.”

Kim was then seen sitting on her bed and looking at a laptop as the scores were posted on her school’s website.

She said: “I failed. F***. I failed. This is really annoying.”

And in a confessional, she added: “I feel bummed. Like, totally bummed. But it is what it is, I just have to not stress about it, there’s so many other f****** stressful things going on. I just have to do better in the future.”

When the Skims founder failed the first time, she defended her score by explaining the structure of her studies, and insisted her route is "harder" than the average path.

She said: "If you are doing law school the way I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year programme.

"And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This would actually [be] harder, I hear, than the official bar."

However, the reality star was still critical of herself as she pointed out how "important" this journey is for her.